US: Kraft Heinz In New Food JV With Oprah Winfrey

Kraft Heinz has announced plans for a joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, which will see them launch a new line of ready-to-eat food products in the US.

The new line, called ‘Mealtime Stories’, will offer chilled on-the-go food items across several categories. Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell the new line. More details will be announced later in the year.

The two sides said the line aims to “make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone”. The joint venture said it plans to donate 10% of profits to anti-hunger charities.

Oprah has previously been associated with Weight Watchers International, and helped sales of the latter’s products surge by being the face of the company.