Village Dairy Secures Asda Listing In Wales

Llaeth Y Llan (‘Village Dairy’) has secured a new listing with Asda for its new multipack of smooth yogurts.

The deal will see the ‘No Bits!’ range of 85g smooth yoghurt pots (Strawberry, and Raspberry) being stocked at 37 Asda stores across Wales.

Llaeth Y Llan, founded in 1985, is still based on the family farm in Llannefydd, North Wales. MD Owain Roberts noted: “We have a fantastic relationship with Asda. They have always been very supportive of Llaeth Y Llan / Village Dairy and we are delighted that they are launching additional product lines.”

Lisa Nesden, Asda’s Local Chilled Buyer, said: “Asda is committed to supporting local producers and we’ve worked closely with Village Dairy’s since 2008 to stock their innovative and high quality products. We’re very excited that the multipacks have hit the shelves and I’m sure it will continue to prove extremely popular with shoppers across Wales.”