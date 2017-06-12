Waitrose Gin Sales Overtake Other Spirits

Waitrose has revealed that its sales of gin have increased by more than 20% in the past year alone, overtaking sales of all other spirits. The retailer noted that this is in keeping with the growing popularity of gin in the UK over the past few years, coupled with an increase in the number of small, local distilleries popping up across the country.

John Vine, Waitrose Spirits Buyer, said: “It’s no surprise that sales of gin have grown in the past few years – but the fact that sales have now overtaken other spirits shows just how popular it’s become. We’re starting to see a change in the way people enjoy their gin, with many sipping it before their meal as an aperitif. That’s why local craft suppliers, who tend to enhance their gin with unique flavours and aromas, really appeal to our customers.”

To mark this, Waitrose is running a Gin showcase in its stores until 13 June 2017 which includes 20% off up to 15 gins. It has also become the first supermarket to start stocking Trevethan Cornish Gin (70cl/ £39.50). The drink, handcrafted just a few feet away from Waitrose’s Saltash branch, is now available at its Saltash and Truro shops, and will be stocked at Okehampton and Holsworthy from 15 June.

Vine added: “We were really impressed with Trevethan Cornish Gin’s smooth but distinctive taste and are confident it’ll become a popular addition to the rest of the artisan gins we sell. We’ll be introducing a number of other craft gins to our shops in the coming months and are also on the lookout for some craft tonics to go with them too.”