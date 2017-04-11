Waitrose Introduces Indian Meals Range

Waitrose is introducing a new collection of Indian meals, as part of a line-up of new prepared meals being introduced this year.

Using traditional cooking methods, specially selected spices and fresh ingredients, the new range is influenced by time-honoured recipes and flavours. Waitrose said the ingredients and spice blends in every meal have been “carefully selected to ensure they deliver a taste sensation and are as authentic as possible to the original dish and cuisine they are inspired by.”

New main meals include Methi Chicken, Lamb Salli Boti, Paneer Chilli Masala, Beef Pepper Masala, Masala Hake with Spicy Cauliflower and Lemon Rice, and Aloo Chana Masala. New sides and snacks include Aloo Tikki Chaat, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Chicken Samosa, and Aubergine Masala.

Sam Witherington, Waitrose Ready Meal Buyer, said: “Our customers love to experience authentic flavours in their own home, but may find some recipes hard to cook from scratch due to them being quite complex or requiring a vast range of ingredients and spices. Cooking Indian cuisine can also be thought of as time consuming but the new prepared meals offer Waitrose shoppers a convenient, easy solution that gives them great tasting, quality food, perfect for those with busy lifestyles.”

The new range is available now in the majority of Waitrose branches and online at Waitrose.com.