Waitrose Serves Up ‘Prosecco Turkey’

The popularity of Prosecco shows no signs of abating, with the latest move coming from Waitrose, which has introduced a ‘Prosecco turkey’.

The Waitrose Italian-Style Turkey Parcel (£35/1kg) is a hand-prepared boneless turkey breast basted with Prosecco then stuffed with pork, veal and Italian herbs and topped with porcini mushroom butter and fresh sage under a crispy pancetta lattice.

The UK started to adopt the boozy food trend a few years ago by launching a Prosecco Panettone in 2015 and had to double its orders last year to keep up with demand. The popular product will also be available again this year adding extra fizz to the festive celebrations.

Emma Sayer, Waitrose Turkey Buyer, comments: “While many people opt for a traditional turkey, we are seeing more customers looking to try something new … Prosecco adds a delicious dimension to the turkey baste – we are sure our customers are going to love it.”