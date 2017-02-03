Waitrose Serves Up Market-First Beer Magnum

Waitrose has become the first to introduce a magnum (2-litre) of beer in the UK market, encouraged by the sale of wine magnums last year.

The IPA ‘Best of British Beer’ magnum, described as “light and crisp, is available at its stores for £22 a bottle. It features a resealable stopper, which Waitrose says allows it to be consumed on several occasions without going flat.

Waitrose buyer Victoria Fletcher said: “We are seeing a trend for customers choosing to celebrate special occasions with something that will really wow their guests, and our new beer magnum is a great talking point.”