Warburton Launches New Toastie Pockets

Warburtons has kicked off the New Year with the launch of ‘Toastie Pockets’ – ready-made bread pockets for consumers who want to enjoy quick and easy sandwich toasties.

The Toastie Pockets simply require the addition of some sandwich filling, and can then be made ready by popping them in a toaster. The new line is available in White and Brown variants, with four Toastie Pockets in each pack (RRP £1.20).

The launch will be supported by an integrated regional communications campaign involving radio and OOH media, with a strong focus on London audiences. This will be supported by PR and social media to further drive awareness and trial of the product.

Darren Littler, Innovation Director at Warburtons, said: “Brits have always loved their sandwich toasties, but with lifestyles getting busier than ever, demand for quick and convenient meal solutions has never been so great. By launching our exciting new invention, Toastie Pockets, we want to make everyone’s favourite sandwich toasties more convenient for everyone to enjoy.”