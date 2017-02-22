Wessanen Expands Whole Earth’s Sports Tie-Ups

Wessanen UK has announced that its Whole Earth natural and organic food brand has announced significant increases to its sports partnerships for 2017/18, to reinforce its proposition of fuelling healthy living and exercise.

The brand has announced two new high profile partnerships – with Reebok, and with England Netball – while also expanding its existing agreement with the British Triathlon Federation.

As the only food company to partner with Reebok in 2017, Whole Earth will collaborate in a number of projects this year, including multiple sampling initiatives and branding opportunities at Reebok events.

Meanwhile, its partnership with England Netball and The Vitality Netball Superleague will see its branding being visible on court for all matches, which will be seen by 750,000 viewers at home with matches broadcast on Sky Sports. Raising brand awareness further, Whole Earth will also feature in the club newsletter and the partnership will be amplified on social media.

Additionally, it has increased its reach with British Triathlon, which has added a new event to its roster. With 80,000 spectators and 6,000 participants at each event, this gives the brand even more opportunity to sample product and increase awareness of its NPD, exiting portfolio and overall brand message. The events will be televised for the first time this year, and are expected to attract 2m viewers at home.

The brand will also continue to sponsor the Man V Horse endurance race in 2017 for the fourth consecutive year.