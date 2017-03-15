Wessanen Launches New Clipper Teas Gift Pack

Clipper Teas, the natural and organic tea brand owned by Wessanen UK, has launched a new gift box to appeal to new buying occasions.

Available online at the Clipper webshop and through Amazon (RRP £12), the bright and floral gift pack is inspired by the distinctive bright and vibrant colours of the brand. Each pack contains 10 enveloped bags of six organic infusions – ‘Flower Power’, ‘Skinni Vanilli’, ‘Calmer Chameleon’, ‘Skinni Mintie’, ‘Happy Mondays’, and ‘Snore & Peace’.

Ideal for seasonal gifting occasions including Mother’s Day and birthdays, the gift will appeal to tea enthusiasts who like to experiment across the category and enjoy a variety of different flavours.

Adele Ward, Clipper Teas Brand Controller at Wessanen UK, comments: “This is the first time we’ve developed a gift box and we’re confident it will have a strong rate of sale; tea is a popular gift choice for a wide range of consumers and occasions. Shoppers are often inspired to buy beautiful or premium selections that they would love to receive themselves – an appeal this gift box will definitely have.”

Clipper’s new gift pack will be the first in a series of seasonal gift packs from the brand, featuring Clipper’s signature fun and quirky artwork and designed to suit key times of year.