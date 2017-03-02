Wessanen Launches Whole Earth ‘Power Balls’ Line

Whole Earth, the nut butter brand owned by Wessanen UK, has launched a new snack line called ‘Power Balls’.

Endorsed by the British Triathlon Federation, the snacks claim to energise and fuel consumers through a busy day or active workout. Available in four flavours – Peanut butter, Coconut, Pumpkin chia & flax seed, and Goji & red berries (RSP £1.99) – each pack contains simple, natural ingredients including peanut butter, gluten-free oats, roasted peanuts and dried fruit. The handy, bite-size Power Balls are available in a convenient re-sealable pack with five balls in each.

Whole Earth Power Balls are now available through specialist health food stores and on the Whole Earth website, with further listings in major multiples and convenience and impulse retailers expected to follow. To encourage trial, a free pack of Power Balls will be delivered with every Whole Earth web order from April.

The launch will be supported by advertising, on-pack promotions, consumer PR and social media in addition to a large office-sampling drive. Whole Earth will also introduce the new Power Balls snack to fitness fans and athletes at dedicated events throughout the year, including Man v. Horse in June and two British Triathlon events in 2017.

Katrina Farmer, Senior Brand Manager for Whole Earth at Wessanen UK, says: “The natural nutritional benefits of the Power Balls, coupled with a convenient pack format and bite-size pieces, makes them perfect for people on-the-go looking for a quick energy boost .. We are confident that we have a unique product that’s going to be very well received with our target consumer – the feedback we’ve received from them already suggests there is strong demand.”