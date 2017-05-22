Wessanen Recruits Social Media ‘Influencers’ For New Kallø Campaign

Wessanen UK has recruited three brand advocates to raise awareness of its Kallø natural food brand through tactical, digital marketing.

The ‘Kallø Collective’ is a new group made up of three highly influential Instagram users, who will share recipes and beautiful imagery using Kallø’s products on Instagram. With a combined targeted following of over 260,000 people, the brand is working closely alongside food photographer and stylist Bea Lubas, Instagram influencer and growth mentor Domnique (also well-known by her Instagram name, allthatisshe), and fitness, food and lifestyle blogger Tara London.

To launch the Kallø Collective, each influencer will take over the brand’s Instagram page for one day over the next few weeks to introduce themselves to Kallø’s followers. During the rest of 2017, the Kallø Collective will create user content including recipes, rice cake topping ideas and attractive photography, both on Kallø’s channels and on their own profile. The aim is to raise brand awareness amongst Kallø’s target audience and increase the brand’s online following. The group will also actively support the brand’s new product launches throughout the year.

Beth Roxburgh, Kallø Brand Manager at Wessanen UK, comments: “Our focus for this year is to drive brand awareness amongst consumers that make educated purchasing decisions about the foods they eat, but perhaps aren’t aware that Kallø can help meet their needs. When it came to a decision whether to invest in traditional advertising or to take a more targeted digital approach via key influencers, we felt that the latter approach was best suited to our brand and our audience.”