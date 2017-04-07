Wessanen Secures Tesco Listing For Mrs Crimble’s Cake Bars

Wessanen UK has secured a major national listing with Tesco for its new range of on-the-go cake bars under the Mrs Crimble’s gluten-free brand.

From April, the single serve Choc Cake Bar will be available in over 800 stores across the UK, with Jammy Sponge and Lemon and Poppy Seed variations also available nationwide across almost 500 locations. Based on classic flavours, the cake bars are indulgent snacks that are perfect for eating on the move.

Rebecca Vercoe, Brand Controller for Mrs Crimble’s at Wessanen UK, commented: “We believe everyone should be able to have their cake and eat it, and the launch of our new cake bars offers this very opportunity. As well as being gluten-free, they also taste great and have a wonderful, moist consistency so you don’t get covered in crumbs. This increased presence in major Tesco stores is a big move forward for our brand. It makes our cake bars accessible to all, regardless of dietary requirements.”