Whitworths Introduces New ‘Shots Nuts’

The Whitworths brand has extended its Shots range with the launch of the new ‘Shots Nuts’ line, which combines natural nuts and nuts with natural flavouring. The new line aims to offer the health-conscious consumer a protein-rich on-the-go nut snack with a savoury or sweet taste.

Whitworths Shots Nuts currently offers four variants – Touch of Chilli (a shot of pistachios and jumbo peanuts with chilli almonds), Dash of Salsa (a shot of cashews and pistachios with salsa almonds), Hint of Smoke (a shot of cashews and almonds with smoked almonds), and Pinch of Salted Caramel (a shot of cashews and hazelnuts with salted caramel peanuts). Each 25g (RRP 79p) contains one quarter flavoured nuts and three quarters of mixed natural nuts.

The Shots Nuts range launches in Morrisons from 27 July, with other retailers to follow.

As part of the trend for healthier snacking, the desire for nutrient-rich nut snacks is on the rise, with the market’s current valuation of £236m per year, and the rate of growth at 15.5%.

Phil Gowland, Whitworths Marketing Director, commented: “With the sensational growth of Whitworths Shots in the last year and the rise in demand for snacking nuts, Shots Nuts aims to fulfill a gap in the market and offer consumers a more interesting and tasty alternative to traditionally healthy nuts snacks.”