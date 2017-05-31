Whole Earth Sweetener Enters The UK Market

The Whole Earth Sweetener brand is set to launch its range of low-calorie sweeteners in the UK, following success in the US. The brand’s new generation of Stevia products will be available at Sainsbury’s from June.

Whole Earth Sweetener’s roducts are a result of innovation from a global long term strategic partnership with PureCircle, which provides exclusive access to the highest performing steviol glycosides from the Stevia plant.

The range of products includes – Sweet Granules (RRP £4.25), Sweet Mini Cubes (RRP £2.50), Brown Cane Sugar with Stevia (RRP £2.50), and Honey & Stevia Blend (RRP £5.00).

Simona Mantovani, Marketing Manager at Whole Earth Sweetener Co., noted: “With the government recently highlighting the effects of high sugar consumption, Britons are becoming more aware of the need for different sweetening options. Taste is often a common barrier to those seeking alternatives and we are excited for UK consumers to try Whole Earth Sweetener Co. products. The range is perfect for those looking for sweetness derived from nature.”