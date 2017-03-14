Whyte & Mackay Unveils New Rugby Partnership

The Whyte & Mackay brand has announced its biggest ever international sport partnership, with rugby team The British & Irish Lions. The partnership is the first of its kind for the Scotch blended whisky brand, and will see it support the team on its much-anticipated tour of New Zealand in 2017.

With a co-branded marketing campaign, consumers will see the partnership brought to life through on and off trade activation, as well as a sizeable through-the-line media campaign. The activity will go live in the UK and New Zealand to support the on and off trade, including OOH, digital and social amplification, and in-store promotions.

The activity includes an on-pack promotion which will launch in Tesco stores nationwide, which offers customers who purchase a bottle of Whyte & Mackay to win tickets to experience the Tour in New Zealand, plus one of 25 official Lions replica jerseys.

Bryan Donaghey, CEO for Whyte & Mackay, said: “The double lion icon has been part of our brand heritage since the beginning, and that’s just one parallel between the Whyte & Mackay brand and The British & Irish Lions. We are both brilliantly blended – while the Lions take the best rugby players and bring them together for great results, here at Whyte & Mackay, we combine the best single malt and grain whiskies to create our award-winning blended whisky. We can’t wait to join the pride.”