Wyldsson Launches New Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread

Wyldsson, the natural health brand and online retailer, has launched a new spread – Hazelnut and Cocoa.

The new spread (£5.99 per 360g jar, 1kg packs are £14.99) combines Organic Peruvian Cocoa combined with Roasted Hazelnuts, with a sweetness provided by little chunks of dates and tiny bits of cashews.

The product is vegan and palm oil free and claims to have twice the protein, none of the refined sugar and half the saturated fat of Nutella. Founder Dave McGeady noted: “It got me thinking… wouldn’t it be great if there was a Hazelnut & Cocoa spread WITHOUT all that refined sugar and palm oil? What if you could create a Hazelnut & Cocoa spread that had more hazelnuts in it? And instead of all that refined sugar, how about using something a lot more natural like dates instead?”