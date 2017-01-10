Yoplait Unveils New Liberté Format, Campaign

General Mills has announced plans for a new format and campaign for its Yoplait Liberté brand, which will see it invest £3m on the moves.

in the brand above the line over the next six months and is now launching yogurt pouches under the Liberté brand in a category first for adult chilled yogurt formats.

The new Liberté Pouches will offer 130g-sized portions of Blueberry and Raspberry flavours. The pouches are aimed at health conscious, active consumers between 20-40 years who are looking for a healthy, convenient, portable snack while on the go.

The launch will be supported with a massive consumer sampling campaign targeting more than 250,000 samples across the next few months through high street, events and offices.

Jo Abram, Marketing Manager at General Mills, said: “We are excited to launch this market-first product into the UK market. The Liberté pouches are the perfect solution for the busy on-the-go consumers of today, offering a convenient, portable, healthy and protein-rich snack. We look forward to initial consumer feedback on this innovative new packaging design.”

Liberté yogurt is made from 100% naturally sourced ingredients, rich in protein with a thick, rich texture and contains 0% fat. The product is similar in taste and texture to Greek yogurt, which is the strongest growth segment in the category, enjoying an increase of 15% in value sales versus last year.