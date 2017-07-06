Applegreen Makes Forecourt Acquisition In The US

Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen is further expanding its operations overseas having agreed a deal to buy the trade and some assets of the Brandi group – a forecourt operator in the US.

The business comprises a total of 42 sites located in or close to the city of Columbia, the state capital of South Carolina. 34 of these sites are petrol filling stations which incorporate 11 Burger King restaurants and a number of other food offers including Subway and Blimpie. In addition, the business operates eight stand-alone Burger King sites.

Under the terms of the deal, Applegreen will pay $5.4m and a “leading US institutional real estate investor” will acquire certain property assets of the business for $70.1m. Following completion of the deal, Applegreen said its will enter into a long term agreement with the unnamed real estate investor to lease the property.

Applegreen has been slowely growing its activities in the US in recent years and had 11 sites at the end of last year. Its Chief Executive Bob Etchingham said this latest deal represented a significant milestone for the business.

“We believe that this acquisition represents an opportunity to establish a significant presence in this market while also providing the potential for us to leverage our retail experience in this sector to enhance the current offering,” he said.

“It also represents an ideal platform from which to further pursue our strategy for growth along the East Coast of the US.”