Blakemore Fine Foods Publishes New Alcohol Catalogue With Focus On Craft Lines

Blakemore Fine Foods has published a new alcohol catalogue showcasing its latest craft ales, beers, lagers, ciders, wines and spirits. The brochure features products from more than 80 different distilleries, cider mills and breweries across the UK.

Blakemore Fine Foods Commercial Manager Patrice Garrigues commented: “The opportunity for retailers and caterers to engage with their customers in this category has never been more important.

“Consumers are becoming more adventurous both in terms of the variety of brands they are willing to engage with but also in their taste pallet, so variety, flavours and formats to suit every shopper’s needs are key to success.

“Whilst this brochure features many old favourite brands such as Purity Brewery, Chase Distillery and Hogan’s Ciders, we are also delighted to introduce new producers such as Pearson’s Ciders, the Sweet Potato Spirit Company and the Cotswold Brewing Company.”

Along with new brands across all categories, Blakemore Fine Foods has also increased the selection of miniature spirits bottles and single-bottle spirits in its new catalogue. The group said this was aimed at making it easier as for customers to order a wide choice of lines with minimum stock investment.