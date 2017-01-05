Blakemore Trade Partners Appoints New Trading Director

Blakemore Trade Partners has appointed Rupert Morris to the role of Trading Director.

He joined the business in an interim position in May 2015, before being appointed Head of Trading for Blakemore Trade Partners on a permanent basis in August 2015.

The company said that Morris had brought a wealth of experience to the trading team from previous roles in the retail and food service sectors. These include Commercial Director at multinational retail franchise operator MH Alshaya, and a six-year spell at Spar Central Office as Trading Controller between 1993 and 1999.

Blakemore Trade Partners Managing Director Jerry Marwood commented: “The Trading Director role is pivotal to the commercial success of both Blakemore Trade Partners and Blakemore Retail and is integral to the company’s relationships with SPAR UK and our supplier base.

“I would like to congratulate Rupert on his promotion and wish him well as he embarks on this next stage of his career with A.F. Blakemore.”

Morris added: “I think that there are going to be many exciting changes and developments in the coming years within AF Blakemore, and I am excited to be part of a team that plays a part in delivering that.”