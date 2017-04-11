Blakemore Wholesale Distribution Secures Contract with Royal Voluntary Service

Blakemore Wholesale Distribution has announced a five-year contract to supply 220 Royal Voluntary Service hospital sites across Britain.

The partnership, which commenced on 1 April, will see Blakemore Wholesale Distribution distribute a range of grocery, impulse, chilled and frozen food and drink products.

Blakemore Wholesale Distribution Sales Director Raj Krishan commented: “We are delighted to have secured this contract to supply Royal Voluntary Service. Blakemore Wholesale Distribution has created a bespoke, flexible service plan utilising the full Blakemore network and its expertise to deliver a comprehensive range and support package that also delivers great value.”

Krishan pointed to the importance of the wider A.F. Blakemore Group in securing the new contract and explained that the business will utilise the scale, infrastructure and expertise of its retail, logistics and wholesale divisions to provide a comprehensive service and help Royal Voluntary Service develop their customer proposition.

Blakemore Wholesale Distribution already services national contracts for a number of high-profile accounts such as BP, Roadchef, Wickes, Primark and Halfords.

Royal Voluntary Service is a volunteer charity that aims to enrich the lives of older people and their families across Great Britain. It is also the biggest hospital retailer in England, Scotland and Wales, managing over 440 hospital shops, cafés and trolley services.

The charity has taken an early lead on the NHS workforce health agenda by implementing Healthy Choices, an ambitious programme to transform its entire UK retail estate to provide fairly-priced healthy food, drink and shopping choices.

NAM Implications: