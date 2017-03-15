Blakemore Wholesale Opens Fifth Bmorelocal Store

Blakemore Wholesale has opened its fifth convenience store trading under its new premium Bmorelocal fascia.

The 1,250 sq. ft. store is located in Kenton, Newcastle upon Tyne and re-opened following a £25,000 investment. The store an offers ATM, PayPoint, and lottery services alongside the symbol group’s chilled, frozen, and food-to-go ranges.

Bmorelocal is the wholesaler’s premium store format aimed at attracting the “best retailers with the highest store standards”. Those that sign up have access to a full symbol group package including chilled, frozen, EPOS, food to go and drop shipments. In return, retailer’s sign up to a committed spend loyalty, taking tier 1 allocations and guaranteed promotional execution.

The store’s owner’s retailers, Stephen Ridden and Chris Blake, commented: “We joined Blakemore Wholesale 5 years ago, with the main reason being to enhance our overall profitability. Having traded over this time we were looking for a complete new identity to take us beyond 2020.

“We were therefore delighted and excited when we were approached at the end of last year about the possibility of becoming a Bmorelocal store. We have not been disappointed with how the new store looks, with full support from Blakemore Wholesale and a personal store investment of over £25,000.”