Central Convenience Stores Hits 110 Outlets

Central Convenience Stores has increased its store portfolio to 110 outlets with its latest acquisition.

The fast-growing convenience chain has acquired Sweetmarket, a newsagent based on Southampton High Street. A refurbishment project is now underway, with new displays and chillers being installed to make way for Central’s product selection.

Central Convenience Stores area manager Patrick Wills commented: “Sweetmarket has a fantastic reputation and we’re delighted to add it to our growing portfolio of stores. It means customers in the centre of Southampton have even better access to the great deals and convenience that Central is synonymous with.”