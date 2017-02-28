Central Convenience Stores To Host Its First Trade Show

Central Convenience Stores is holding its first ever trade show, aimed at bringing together suppliers, store managers and its senior management team.

The fast-growing c-store chain said the show will feature showcases from suppliers such as Country Choice, Coca Cola, McVities and BAT. There will be more than 70 stands to visit and opportunities to sample products and win prizes.

It also aims to give potential franchisees the chance to speak to existing store owners with Central’s franchise manager, Kalvin Beaulah, on hand to answer questions.

Beaulah said: “This is set to be a fantastic event, putting convenience store owners face-to-face with some of the biggest brands in the UK. We’re looking forward to meeting with our existing franchisees, as well as new ones, and helping them make some great connections.”

The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel at The Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton, on 16 March.

Central Convenience Stores operates over 115 outlets. Its expansion has focused on the south and south west of England with it looking to establish a chain of 300 stores over the next four years.