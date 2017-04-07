Co-op Launches Search For Search for ‘Small Producer Of The Year’

The Co-op has teamed-up with the Quality Food Awards to launch the second annual search for the ‘Small Producer of the Year’.

The competition aims to showcase smaller, local producers and give them a chance to secure a listing at the Co-op.

The society will work with finalists to help them to get their product in their local store as part of package of benefits designed to provide a boost to smaller businesses.

Sue Wade, Co-op’s Category Trading Manager for Local, Regional and Ethnic foods, said: “We know that food provenance, quality and trust are key for our customers and so we are proud to give local producers pride of place in our stores. It’s exciting to collaborate with smaller producers, it’s their innovation, quality, passion and traditions which ensures that their products are much loved locally.”