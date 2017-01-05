Co-op Planning To Open Another 100 Food Stores In 2017

The Co-op has revealed that it is planning to open another 100 food stores this year following the opening of 100 during 2016.

The society expects to invest around £70m in the new shops, which will be spread throughout London, south east England, Yorkshire and Scotland. However, much of its focus will be on London and the south east with five new sites in the capital before the end of March.

Stuart Hookins, property portfolio and development director at the Co-op, said: “Whilst other retailers are scaling back their expansion plans, the Co-op continues to open new convenience stores. We opened 100 stores in 2016, and we plan to open hundreds more new stores over the next few years.”