Convenience Channel To Grow 18% Over Next Five Years

Figures unveiled at the IGD’s Convenience Retailing Summit yesterday predict that the convenience channel will grow almost 18% to £47.1bn by 2022, with brands playing a key role in meeting consumer demands.

IGD’s latest research shows 91% UK grocery shoppers visited a convenience store in April with time a key factor in why consumers are using the channel so regularly. 57% of those questioned said they choose to shop in convenience stores because they are quicker to get around, while 54% of post-millennials (18-25-year-olds born between 1992 and 1999) and 40% of over-25s claim to shop in their nearest neighbourhood store to save time, even if the cost is a little extra.

Speaking at yesterday’s conference, IGD’s Shopper Insight Manager, Michael Freedman, said: “Not only do our channel forecasts, released today, predict that convenience will be one of the top three UK growth channels alongside online and discount, but our shopper data also demonstrates just how many shoppers are visiting these stores. Busier lifestyles mean shoppers are always looking for ways to save time, and smaller stores with fewer items can help them do this. Post-millennials are particularly engaged with the convenience channel because of their preference for shopping little and often.”

Freedman stressed that strong mission-based merchandising was a key route to success for retailers when it comes to meeting the needs of the shoppers. IGD found that 56% of shoppers claim to have visited a convenience store for a top-up shop on their last trip, while 28% shopped for food-to-go. “Choosing ranges and positioning them in a way to appeal to these shoppers will ultimately drive sales,” said Freedman.

Meanwhile, the research also indicates that convenience stores should ensure they are maintain a strong branded offering, despite the recent shift towards own label in supermarkets. IGD found that 46% of post-millennial shoppers were loyal to well-known household brands due to product quality, suggesting convenience stores trying to appeal to this generation should think carefully about their branded ranges.

And it isn’t just post-millennials who have preferences for certain brands, but older convenience shoppers as well. Freedman said: “Two in five (39%) said brand name is the top attribute they use to determine the quality of a product in convenience stores, so branded suppliers and retailers should collaborate to ensure they’re offering shoppers the right mix of branded and private label goods.”

NAM Implications: