Convenience Retailers Set To Embrace Online Training

Lack of time has led to a worrying gap in training for UK Convenience staff, according to a new survey carried out by Bolt Learning, which has just interviewed retailers from all major symbol groups to understand how they induct, train and engage staff in their stores.

The survey found that nearly 1-in-5 retailers offer their full-time staff less than 10 hours training in a typical year, and 1-in-5 also carry out no induction training for new starters. Convenience retailers recognise the great importance of staff training but nearly a third admit that training is a significant challenge within their business and that time is the main limiting factor. 94% of training is still being carried out face-to-face.

“These figures are worrying,” commented Tom Fender, Director at Bolt. “Retailers tell us they haven’t time to train all their staff themselves, but very few are currently embracing new and innovative training solutions and methodologies. 90% of symbol retailers have not tried eLearning, but most of them want to. Finding a solution to this potential gap in training is crucial to the future growth of the UK Convenience sector.”

The study by Bolt found that 60% of convenience retailers would be interested to receive eLearning training specifically from suppliers.

Fender added: “It’s an ideal opportunity for retailers and suppliers to collaborate to train their staff. The world is moving so fast that all staff, not just new starters, may struggle to keep up to date with new products, latest trends, and impending legislation. The fact that so few symbol retailers have tried eLearning creates a massive communication opportunity for suppliers, and symbol groups, to improve engagement and education, for ALL the staff working in the 17,000 UK symbol stores.”

NamNews readers can access the full study results by contacting [email protected]