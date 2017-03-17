Euro Garages Opens First KFC Drive-Thru; Planning 30 More

Fast-growing forecourt operator Euro Garages opened its first drive-thru KFC restaurant this week at Mill Farm in Wesham (part Mill Farm Sports Village development). The drive-thru is part of £3.5m investment Euro Garages has made in the site which incorporates a BP petrol station, Sainsbury’s Local convenience store and Greggs bakery concession.

Iain Fisher, who joined Euro Garages as Brand Manager in December last year, is a former Regional Director for KFC. He is now working closely with the fast food giant to identify development opportunities for both businesses.

Fisher said: “Since joining Euro Garages, we have been working tirelessly to get our first KFC drive thru open.”

He added: “We are planning to invest, open and operate a further 30+ KFC restaurants across the United Kingdom by 2020”.

Last month, Euro Garages completed a deal to acquire to roadside dinning chain Little Chef from the Kuwaiti-based Kout Food Group.