Good Christmas For Nisa

Nisa has reported improved Christmas trading performance, boosted by increased investment in festive promotions.

Over the 10 weeks to 1 January, total sales rose 2.7% to £235.6m with volume up 3.2% to 19.1m cases. Like-for-like sales increased 2.2%, whilst EBITDA jumped 38% to £718,000. The company stated that the figures demonstrated the continued progress in the turnaround of the business with it remaining on track to achieve its year end EBITDA forecast.

Nisa said that a key area driver of growth was its fresh produce range which registered a 17.7% increase over the period. This was driven by its Festive 5 promotion, which offered a range of five fresh vegetables from its Heritage range at discount prices.

The company added that trading performance also crystallised in new store wins, with 77 new openings in the ten weeks, compared to 54 last year.

Nisa’s strong Christmas trading performance follows on from recent contract wins to supply the 298 new stores recently acquired by McColls from Co-op, and the Butlins and Haven stores operated by Bourne Leisure.

Nisa Retail Chief Executive Nick Read commented: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to provide significantly greater investment in our promotions this Christmas to assist our members trading this festive period. We believe we have delivered a strong promotional mix to drive sales and footfall in our members’ stores. This has been possible due to the strong momentum the business has now built in its three year strategy, which has seen Nisa invest in and improve operational efficiencies while also delivering a consistently improving financial position.”