Landmark Wholesale Appoints New Managing Director

Landmark Wholesale has announced the appointment of John Mills as its new Managing Director.

The company said he brings a wealth of experience in food and drinks manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing to the role. Mills has been Chairman of Midlands-based cash & carry wholesaler Hyperama for the past three years, and has also held senior leadership positions at Keith Spicer, InterContinental Brands, Gaymer Cider, Constellation Wines Europe and Strathmore Mineral Water.

Landmark Wholesale Chairman, Sam Wilcox, commented: “This is a really exciting time for Landmark and having John in place, with his considerable experience and knowledge of the sector, will help us tackle the challenges currently faced by the industry.”

Mills added: “The wholesale sector, like many other channels, faces many challenges driven by macro-economic factors, legislative changes and dynamic consumer trends. However, smart businesses thrive in changing times and I am confident that Landmark is well positioned to continue its success built over the past 45 years.”

He will take up the post in May.