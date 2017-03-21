MFG Acquires High Noon Stores Site

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has acquired a forecourt site from High Noon Stores, the c-store operator that fell into administration at the end of last year.

The Symonds Yat Service Station is based on the north bound carriageway of the A40 near Whitchurch, and currently hosts a Londis shop and a café.

Jeremy Clarke, MFG’s Chief Operating Officer said: “This site has great potential due to its location, size and range of services offered. We are going to rebrand the station to Shell and look forward to growing the potential of this valuable asset to our network.”

High Noon Stores operated 15 sites, including 10 forecourts, across Wales and Cornwall. Administrators said the company ran out of cash over the New Year period and has since stopped trading. Euro Garages has since acquired eight of the forecourt sites.

MFG is the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK with 406 stations operating under the BP, Shell, Texaco and JET fuel brands.