Nisa Launches New ‘Store Of The Future 2’ Format

Nisa launched its new ‘Store of the Future 2 Evolution’ format at its annual exhibition at Stoneleigh this week. The group claimed the concept offers a greater degree of flexibility for retailers and moves away from a one size fits all model to a more modular development format.

Since the launch of the first Store of the Future 2 concept in 2015, Nisa has completed 300 stores in total to date after accelerating its conversion programme. These stores have shown an average trading increase of 6%.

A total of 93 stores have now been converted from the old format white fascia to the new Store of the Future 2 format.

When Store of the Future 2 was first launched, Nisa said it adopted a strict specification policy which needed to be rigidly followed. However, its newly launched format and development strategy has taken a fresh approach to its evolution, embracing a greater degree of flexibility.

The group said it was moving away from a one size fits all model to accommodate the individual format and demographic of a store and to accommodate a member’s budget and individuality. The latest concept allows the member to hand pick and evolve concepts to suit the needs of their own business.

Nisa said the aim is to give each store a unique quality and selling point, required to make a difference in the market place, while opening the format developments to the whole of Nisa’s diverse membership.

“Everyone involved in format and development work extensively to ensure that each member development is completed with the correct insight, understanding and knowledge to make a successful future for all,” said Nisa’s head of format & development, Darren May.

“The options we’re bringing to the table are sector leading and through our modular approach we’re making them available for a range of business types and budgets, encapsulating the ethos of Nisa as being for the many, not the few, and the partner of choice for retailers and wholesalers.”

Nisa hopes to roll out the new format to around 250 stores over the next year.