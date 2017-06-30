Nisa Posts Robust Year End Results; Confirms Takeover Offer

Nisa Retail, the convenience store group currently subject to a takeover offer from Sainsbury’s, continued its recovery over the last year with a strong rise in profits.

During the 52 weeks ended 2 April 2017, the group’s EBITDA come in above target, up 17.8% to £8.6m. Meanwhile, pre-tax profit was £2.8m, recovering from a loss of £5.4m the previous year, helped by a reduction in exceptional costs.

However, total sales edged down 2.6% to £1.25bn with the group partly blaming the loss of business from the failed My Local chain. Like-for-like sales were also down 1.5% as a result of “competitive pressure and price investment”.

However, some of the decrease was mitigated by an increase in sales to new businesses with Nisa recruiting 515 new stores compared to 476 the year before. Much of this growth was driven by two large contract wins; namely the 298 stores McColl’s Retail acquired from the Co-op and the 47 stores acquired from the Bourne Leisure estate.

The group also pointed to strong performance of its Heritage own label range with produce sales up 4.9% overall, which included a 45.1% jump in chilled vegetables and 62.4% increase in sales of loose salads.

Nick Read, CEO of Nisa Retail, commented: “The uplift in performance throughout FY17 continued to build on the foundations laid in FY16, when Nisa returned to profitable growth. It has also helped us to convey a message of long term sustainability, key to securing the confidence of our banking partners in our recent refinancing discussions. Nisa is well placed to continue the execution of its three-year strategy, to grow profitably and create a sustainable business model for the benefit of all its members.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent takeover rumours, Read confirmed that following a number of enquiries from interested parties, the Nisa Board has been weighing up the merits of a possible offer for the company. Sainsbury’s is believed to have seen off offers from the likes of the Co-op and Morrisons.

Read said: “The Board has determined that one such proposal is of sufficient merit to grant the party involved a period of exclusivity in order to carry out due diligence. Should that party wish to make a formal offer for the company, the Board will at that stage determine whether it is appropriate for this offer to be put to members. It will then be for the members to determine whether or not they wish to accept the offer.”

NAM Implications: