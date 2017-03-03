Nisa To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Series Of Special Events And Promotions

Nisa Retail has announced plans for a series of special events and promotions throughout 2017 to mark 40 years since the business was formed by entrepreneurs Dudley Ramsden and Peter Garvin.

Activity will begin to roll out in stores and across Nisa’s various online platforms through a planned schedule of anniversary marketing campaigns, featuring specially created POS kits and gondola end displays, and supported through national newspaper and online advertising. This will culminate in a month of celebrations during October – the actual month the business launched back in 1977.

The activity during the Summer push will give consumers the chance to win prizes such as a family holiday. This will then be ramped up as October approaches with a member facing promotion offering 40 deals and a consumer campaign inviting shoppers to open a present a day for 40 days, with a Heritage own label hamper on offer to winners.

“This is a milestone year for Nisa and we’re very much focused on using it to recognise and celebrate who and what Nisa was built on; loyal, independent retailers and the communities they serve,” said Nisa’s Sales Director Steve Leach.

“From our regional meetings, annual exhibition at Stoneleigh, through to the POS and promotions in store, this year’s activities will carry this common theme, allowing Nisa to champion its long standing members while delivering offers, promotions and competitions that by extension reward their customers.”