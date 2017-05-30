Nisa Using Double Deck Trailers To Help Reduce Costs And Emissions

Transdek UK has supplied a customised package of double deck trailers and loading systems for Nisa Retail that will save over £400,000 a year and cut CO2 emissions by more than 730,000 kg per annum, on a contract that is operated by DHL Supply Chain.

Nisa’s network dispatches over 2.7 million cases per week across the entirety of the UK. The group operates one large ambient picking warehouse in Scunthorpe, along with three temperature controlled picking depots at Livingston, Stoke and Harlow. These sites are supported by seven outbase locations.

From its Scunthorpe ambient distribution centre, Nisa has started operating 10 of Transdek’s innovative Wedge double deck trailers, which have enabled the group to remove 1,300 trunks from its transport network and cut nearly 820,000 km from vehicle routes annually. This equates to saving approximately 273,000 litres of diesel a year.

Lee Vickers, Head of Logistics at Nisa Retail, explained: “We distribute substantial ambient volumes into the south of the country from Scunthorpe and the introduction of Transdek trailers has allowed us to reduce the primary transport profile by circa 25 trunks per week by using the additional floor space and weight capacity more effectively.

“At a time when innovation and reducing cost is critical in the convenience sector in order to remain competitive, Transdek’s products have supported this agenda.”

In addition to the Wedge trailers, supply chain specialist Transdek has installed four of its unique five-pallet hydraulic double deck lifts at Nisa distribution centres. The new surface mounted lifts feature a bi-fold bridge plate designed to enable safer and easier access to the rear doors of trailers after docking, and replaced old dock leveller bays, which were decommissioned and converted to accept fixed deck deliveries.

Following the immediate success of the new lifts, Transdek also installed a 12.5T double deck modular loadhouse unit at Nisa’s 58,000 sq. m. (625,000 sq. ft.) Scunthorpe warehouse to specifically support high volume loading on major trunking runs along with additional Wedge trailers.

As part of a strategy to embrace cutting edge supply chain improvements to underpin the expansion of its independent retail network, Nisa de-fleeted 10 powered double deck vehicles to accommodate Transdek’s innovative fixed double deck solution.

Vickers concluded: “The equipment has been very reliable since introduction, which has meant we’ve been able to deliver the targeted savings, and due to this, we’re now looking to introduce more Transdek trailers and lifts into our fleet.”

Leon Butler, Sales Director at Transdek, added: “We are delighted to be working closely with Nisa to assist in its ongoing aims to cut unnecessary mileage and develop a cost effective robust supply chain distribution platform across the UK.”