One Stop Joins Scottish Grocers Federation

One Stop has become a member of the Scottish Grocers Federation (SGF).

The Tesco-owned convenience chain said the move allow the two organisations to work together with members gaining valuable insight and information, while raising the awareness of franchising as an alternative model to moving their business forward, in an ever more challenging market.

Andrew King, One Stop Franchise Director, commented: “Over the past year One Stop has seen significant growth in Scotland. Our Franchisees alone have benefited from 10% LFL sales growth. In joining the SGF, I believe that One Stop and our Franchisees will benefit significantly from being part of a proactive and forward-thinking trade body. We’re all very excited about our future in the Scottish market.”

SGF Chief Executive Pete Cheema added: “This is a major step forward for the independent convenience store sector in Scotland and for SGF. It strengthens our membership and our capacity to advocate on behalf of a united industry, while keeping the federation dynamic and relevant to the changing convenience store industry.”