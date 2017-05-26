P&H Offering Retailers Category Advice; Launches New App

Palmer and Harvey (P&H) has revealed that it has started issuing retailers with series of educational brochures, full of category advice to help them maximise sales.

The wholesaler said the new series of brochures highlight key best-sellers, provide shopper insights and offer advice from its category experts. Retailers will receive brochures focussing on a different topic every month such as World Foods, BBQ and Summer, Halloween, Big Night In and Back to School.

Through the brochures, P&H said it is also sharing with retailers insights into today’s convenience shopper, with information included on the changing shopper missions and motivations. The wholesaler added that each category presents a unique opportunity for independent retailers with the educational brochures highlighting the key areas for maximising sales and engaging shopper interest at POS.

Giorgio Rigali, Marketing Analyst at P&H, commented: “Our new education category brochures are there to help retailers maximise sales. We had a great deal of success and positive feedback from our EUTPDII guide, and took key learnings on board that multi-site operators find this type of support just as useful as unaffiliated independent retailers”.

Meanwhile, P&H has launched a new app that aims streamline the ordering process for retailers. Unveiled at the wholesaler’s Pro-retail 2017 event earlier this month, the app for IOS, Android and Windows devices functions as a barcode scanner and allows retailers to scan for low stock items or items they wish to restock.

Once items are scanned, retailers are taken to P&H’s new transactional website which launched earlier this year, whereby the scanned items will appear in their basket ready for purchase.

Edmund Chartier, Ecommerce Manager at P&H, said: “We have developed this app as a direct response to understanding our customer’s ordering preferences. Independent research from him! in the 2016 Wholesale Online Shopping Report shows us that there is certainly an appetite for this type of ordering capability amongst our customers.

“We have also developed the app as a scanner app having taken into consideration that many retailers feel a greater sense of security placing orders of a high value through a traditional website.”