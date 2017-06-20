Public’s Desire For A Fairer Economy Driving Growth In Co-operative Sector

New figures released today show the resilience and growth of the UK’s co-operative sector, buoyed by public demand for a fairer economy.

Co-operatives UK’s annual state of the sector report, The UK co-operative economy 2017, finds that there are now 6,815 independent co-operatives across the UK, ranging from high street retailers and farmer owned businesses to community sports clubs and web developers, which together turned over £36bn last year.

The number of people who own and have a say in how the UK’s co-ops are run is also on the rise, with 700,000 new members over the last year, bringing the total to 13.6 million active members. The upsurge stems from a membership drive by the UK’s largest customer-owned business, the Co-op Group and new people joining other co-operative retailers, community owned businesses and credit unions.

In the retail sector, the Co-op Group and a number of independent high street retailers, including Central England Co-operative, Midcounties Co-operative and Scotmid, have performed well over the last year. Despite the significant challenges in the market, the combined turnover of co-operative retailers – the largest part of the UK co-op sector – grew from £22.6bn to £23.2bn.

Ed Mayo, Secretary General of Co-operatives UK, said: “Underlying the political shocks the country has experienced over the last year is a call from many parts of the UK population for an economy over which they have more of a say and from which they get a fair share.

“As organisations owned by 13.6 million people, the UK’s 7,000 co-ops give people a say in what they do and how their profits are used. They offer a practical way to reimagine an economy in which people have more control over their homes, work and local areas.

“It’s no surprise we’re seeing a spike in interest in co-ops, whether it’s social care providers finding that a co-operative approach can give its users and workers a voice, or young designers and web developers seeing co-ops as a natural way to collaborate at work.”