SPAR Appoints Tesco Exec As Format Proposition Manager

SPAR UK has announced the appointment of Cat Worsfold to the role of Format Proposition Manager.

The group said the new role reflects its “continued commitment to develop its retail formats in line with the changing needs of customers and progression in the market”.

The role will see Worsfold focus on developing SPAR’s format and proposition offer to “ensure alignment with the customer mission across the entire SPAR estate”. She will report to SPAR UK Retail Director, Ian Taylor.

Prior to joining SPAR, Worsfold had worked for Tesco since 2013. One of her most recent roles at the supermarket group was Development Space Manager for its Express format.