SPAR Expands Own Label Medicine Range

SPAR is continuing to grow its own brand offering by its extending its medicines range.

The total medicines market is worth £2.5bn and is growing at a rate of 3% annually. With rising prescription costs and some prescription medicines converting to OTC, SPAR said it expects this growth to continue.

The symbol group already has an own label medicine range which consists of four Paracetamol and Ibuprofen lines. This will now increase with the addition of the three new products – SPAR Cold Relief Capsules, SPAR Diarrhoea Relief Capsules, and SPAR Hayfever & Allergy Relief Tablets.

Commenting on the new releases, Cath McIlwham, Head of Brand at SPAR UK, said: “The medicine market is growing annually and our customers want more product choice offering better value for money. At SPAR we are focused on delivering to the needs of our shoppers and the three new own label medicines are yet another example of this.”

The medicines will be phased in between April and July 2017.