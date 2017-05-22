Symbol Groups And Multiples Driving Growth In Convenience Sector

The number of stores in the convenience sector has grown marginally over the last year, increasing by 0.4%, according to the latest data from IGD Retail Analysis and William Reed Business Media.

Number of stores 2016 Number of stores 2017 Share of stores 2017

% Change in store numbers 2016 – April 2017

% Unaffiliated independents 19,054 18,841 37.7 -1.1 Symbol groups 15,139 15,491 31.0 2.3 Convenience forecourts 8,478 8,434 16.9 -0.5 Convenience multiples 4,136 4,280 8.6 3.5 Co-operatives 2,850 2,872 5.8 0.8 Total convenience 49,657 49,918 100 0.5 Joint ventures 2,868 2,938 2.4 Total convenience excluding JVs 46,789 46,980 0.4

Source: IGD Retail Analysis and William Reed Business Media, data for year ending 31.03.17

[1] Not all forecourts have a convenience store that meets the IGD definition

[2] Joint ventures already included in numbers in above lines

In recent years, the co-operative and multiple operators have been the primary engines of growth in the UK convenience market. However, the report said that 2016/17 was more of a mixed picture. Overall the co-operatives saw small but limited growth, and whilst the multiple segment remained the largest driver of growth, it still saw a slowdown from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of stores in the symbol segment began growing again after slipping the previous year. The growth in the symbols led to a decline in the unaffiliated independent segment, with these stores typically providing a key recruiting ground for the symbols, as retailers seek to develop their offer in an increasingly competitive market. However, the segment remained the biggest in terms of store numbers.

Once again, the forecourt segment returned to modest decline. The report said that the structure of the segment continues to change in terms of ownership, with the key national dealership networks still pursuing expansion and acquiring more stores. For the first time in several years, the number of sites operated by the oil companies remained more stable

Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive of IGD, commented: “The increase in convenience store numbers might be small, but it’s nevertheless a sign of the enduring appeal of small stores. However, with other formats such as online and discounters growing in popularity, convenience stores will have to work ever harder to gain growth in the future. However, we believe there are some really clear opportunities for this part of the market.

“First, convenience store operators have a huge chance to engage the younger generation. One in five (19%) 18-25-year-olds mainly shops in convenience stores, which is more than double the number of those aged 26 and over (7%). There’s also a huge opportunity for food-to-go, with more than eight in 10 (83%) of c-store shoppers saying they could be encouraged to buy more food-to-go at their main convenience store.

“Convenience stores need to offer shoppers convenient and effortless ways to get the products, meals and food-to-go options they want, in the shortest time possible. Those operators who get this combination right have a unique opportunity to build on changing shopper habits.”

Adam Leyland, Editor of The Grocer, added: “The supermarkets haven’t just stopped opening supermarkets. As the Grocery Retail Structure 2017 shows, with the exception of M&S, they’re struggling to grow on the convenience side too. Instead, franchising is increasingly seen as the new route to growth for the big four, particularly if they can convert lucrative sites from smaller rivals.

“While the number of forecourts fell, the UK’s biggest independent operators – MRH, Motor Fuel Group, Euro Garages and Rontec – have proved a real engine of growth. And this comes at a vulnerable time for smaller symbols. The number of unaffiliated independents again declined, while symbols added stores. On the affiliated multiple side, there is stagnation.”

