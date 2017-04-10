Tim Hortons Set To Open First British Store Next Month

Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian café and bake shop, is set to begin opening its first stores in the UK next month.

The first outlet will open on Argyle Street in Glasgow in early May, as part of plans to take its signature coffee and food offer to cities nationwide over the next 12 months. The chain’s owner, Canada’s Restaurant Brands International (RBI), announced its intention to enter the UK last year.

Tim Hortons is one of Canada’s most popular brands with eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across the country served in its stores. More than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15% of the population are said to visit the café daily.

RBI sees Britain as a key strategic market for Tim Hortons and is the first European country to open its doors to the brand. Responsible for bringing Tim Hortons to Britain is the SK Group, an experienced franchise operator that has already played a major role in the UK expansion of Domino’s Pizza.

“We’ve witnessed Tim Hortons phenomenal success in Canada, and wanted to replicate this in Great Britain,” said Gurprit Dhaliwal, COO of Tim Hortons UK and Ireland Ltd. “It’s hard to explain just how important Tim Hortons is to Canadians – it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life and a place of ‘home’, and we’re positive Great Britain will fall in love the brand.”

Elías Díaz Sesé, president of the Tim Hortons Brand, added: “Bringing Tim Hortons to Great Britain and Glasgow, is something we’re really excited about. Great Britain is a nation of coffee lovers, so we’re confident Tim Hortons will continue to be a leader in the quick service restaurant sector across the pond.”