Today’s Group Launches Latest ‘Plan for Profit’ Range Guide

The Today’s Group has launched its latest annual ‘Plan for Profit’ core range guide designed to support independent retailers in a “challenging marketplace”.

Complied in association with suppliers and industry experts, the free 2017/18 guide includes a listing of key products retailers are advised to stock in order to maximise sales and profits. New areas added this year include ‘Frozen’ and ‘Best Sellers’. There is also an updated section about e-cigarettes, a key growth area for convenience stores.

Alongside the printed brochure, the buying group’s ‘Plan for Profit’ website offers additional tools including planograms, printable POS material, and a POR calculator. A smartphone app also offers exclusive deals and alerts for Today’s members.