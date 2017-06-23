Aldi Picks Up More Awards For Wine Range

The strength of Aldi’s wine range has again been highlighted with it scooping 33 accolades, including two Gold and eleven Silver medals, at the Decanter World Wine Awards and the International Wine and Spirits Challenge’s dedicated Northern Hemisphere wine competition.

Aldi’s Maynard’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port (£9.99) and Lot Series Minervois La Liviniere 2015 (£9.99), were awarded Golds by Decanter, a competition which pits the best wines from around the globe against each other in a series of blind taste tests.

Described by the panel of judges as having tastes of ‘superb fruit with a lovely purity of eucalyptus’, the French Gold medal winner is part of Aldi’s upmarket Lot Series, first introduced into its store in 2015 as a result of a collaboration with some of the best winemakers in the world.

The discount retailer’s sparkling range also scooped six medals out of a possible seven across both competitions. Aldi’s sparkling wine range has been expanded to cater for growing demand and one of the latest additions, the Lot 25 Prosecco (£9.99) was award a Silver medal. Meanwhile, Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (£10.99) took home two Bronze medals.

Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said “Our Lot Series has gone from strength to strength since it launched in 2015, so we are thrilled to see that it is not only popular amongst our customers but that it is also being recognised for its quality by renowned awarding bodies.

“It’s been a fantastic year for Aldi’s wine range so far, we’ve expanded our offering significantly to cater to shoppers demand and we have no plans to slow down!”

The latest gongs take Aldi’s beers, wines and spirits medal count to 138 in 2017. This year has also seen the chain be crowned Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year at The Drinks Retailing awards and Drinks Retailer of the Year at The Drinks Business awards.