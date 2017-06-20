Poundland Launches Rival To Toblerone Bar

Poundland is launching its own chocolate bar that bears a striking resemblance to Mondelēz International’s Toblerone brand.

The discount chain has partnered with British firm Walkers Chocolates to launch the new own brand chocolate bar called ‘Twin Peaks’. The double mountain bar is said to be inspired by the double hill on the top of Wrekin Hill in Shropshire.

Poundland stated that it had a “distinctive British flavour compared to more traditional milk nougat bars from Switzerland”.

It said that development of the Twin Peaks bar began earlier this year after Mondelēz “created uproar” by reducing the weight of its Toblerone bar by 20g and changing the shape of its iconic brand. The altered version saw the famous triangular chocolate peaks spaced out more widely with Mondelēz blaming the move on higher ingredients costs.

At 180g, Poundland said its Twin Peaks is 20% heavier than its branded equivalent, and offers “a double mountain in every packet”.

The bar will be seen in the documentary ‘Trouble in Poundland’ airing tonight at 9pm on ITV. It officially goes on sale in the first week of July at the chain’s famous £1 price point.

Poundland’s Trading Director Barry Williams commented: “Poundland shoppers are savvy and the change in their favourite chocolate bar last Christmas didn’t go unnoticed. That’s why we’ve created a new £1 alternative for them – the size they wanted, with a British taste, and with all the spaces in the right places.”

