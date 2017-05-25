Profits And Sales Soar At B&M

Discount chain B&M has posted robust year end results and upped its total UK store target.

During the year to 25 March 2017, the group’s adjusted pre-tax profits jumped 25.6% to £190.1m on group revenues up 19.4% to £2.43bn. In the UK, total sales rose 18.4% to £2.52bn with like-for-like sales growing 3.1%, compared to a 0.9% increase the year before. Fourth-quarter like-for-like sales rose 2.9% with the group saying it had made an “excellent start to 2018”.

Meanwhile, B&M’s Jawoll chain in Germany saw revenues increase by 34.4% to £178.4m.

During the year, B&M opened 53 new stores opened in the UK, including 9 relocations to its larger Homestores format, and 19 new stores in Germany. The group said it has 40-50 new stores planned in the UK and a further 15 in Germany this financial year.

B&M has also revised its UK store target from 850 to at least 950 stores, saying it was confident that there is demand and availability of suitable locations.

Chief Executive Simon Arora said B&M had “never been in better shape”, whilst hailing the company’s ability to keep down its costs and help “customers spend less at a time when general retail prices have started to rise”.

Chairman Sir Terry Leahy added: “There was a robust return of trading momentum during the second half which has continued into the early weeks of the new financial year, affirming that B&M’s offer resonates well with customers during a period of economic uncertainty and profound structural change in retailing.”