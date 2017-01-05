Record Christmas Trading Drives Strong Third Quarter At B&M

New store openings and strong demand for Christmas products helped discount chain B&M report robust third quarter trading figures.

Total group sales on a constant currency basis rose 20.5% to £789.1m in the three months to 24 December after the group opened another 14 stores in the UK, taking the total to 533, and seven more Jawoll outlets in Germany, taking its total there to 73.

In the UK, revenue increased by 20.7% to £741.4m with like­-for-­like sales growth of

7.2%. B&M said the stronger like-­for-­like performance reflected several factors, including record sales its seasonal products, improved instore standards and the normalisation of service levels from its two new distribution centres, compared with last year. The chain also benefited from an extra day’s trade in the quarter compared with last year, which added 1.1% to the headline like-­for-­like figure.

At Jawoll in Germany, sales revenues increased by 18.8% on a Euro basis, which equated to an increase of 43.2% in Sterling to £47.7m.

B&M added that it was confident it will meet market expectations for adjusted EBITDA in the financial year to March 2017 with Simon Arora, the group’s Chief Executive, commenting: “We have once again demonstrated the strength, relative appeal and popularity of our model at a time of uncertainty for consumers generally and continuing structural change in the retailing sector. We have delivered our best ever Christmas trading and served over 5.5 million customers in a single week in the UK alone as we continue to gain market share.”