Wincanton Secures Five-Year Contract With Wilko

Logistics firm Wincanton had secured a five-year contract with Wilko. The contract will see Wincanton manage all UK transport operations for the 400-strong discount chain from store replenishment to yard management and backhaul, making at least 100,000 deliveries per annum.

Additionally, Wincanton’s fleet maintenance arm, Pullman Fleet Services, will service the Wilko fleet and maximise vehicle availability, further improving efficiency.

Liam McElroy, Managing Director, Retail & Consumer of Wincanton, said: “Based on our experience and expertise in the retail sector, we will work in partnership with Wilko and will look at every opportunity to strengthen the retailer’s supply chain, brand and customer experience.”

Sean Toal, Chief Operating Officer of Wilko, added: “We’re pleased to award this major transport contract to Wincanton who demonstrated a real understanding of our business, after a robust tender process. Wincanton will help us with our commitments in delivering the best possible service for our customers, improve our CSR obligations and meet our current and future needs as we expand.”