Amazon Confirms Commitment To UK With Plans To Hire 5,000 More Staff

Amazon has shrugged off Brexit concerns by announcing that it will create 5,000 new full-time jobs in the UK this year, taking the online giant’s total workforce in the country to over 24,000.

The jobs will include roles at Amazon’s head office in London, as well as in its Edinburgh customer service centre and fulfilment Centres across the UK, including three new sites set to open in Tilbury, Doncaster and Daventry. More than 1,500 of the new staff will work on the group’s global innovations such as Alexa, Prime Air, Prime Video, and cloud computing.

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager for Amazon, commented: “We are creating thousands of new UK jobs including hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities as we continue to innovate for our customers and provide them with even faster delivery, more selection and better value.

“We are hiring for all types of roles from flight test engineers, software engineers and corporate managers in our development centres and head office, to operations managers, supervisors, engineers, service technicians, HR roles and order fulfilment roles in our fulfilment centres.”

